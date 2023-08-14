SWS Partners Has $2.65 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

SWS Partners cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.99. The stock had a trading volume of 257,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.19 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

