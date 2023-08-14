SWS Partners Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VWO stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.52. 4,139,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,037,415. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

