SWS Partners Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

SWS Partners raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.80. 53,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,435. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average is $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

