SWS Partners Buys 9,507 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

SWS Partners boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Corning were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 24.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 29,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Corning by 32.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in Corning by 17.3% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 85,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Corning Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $32.22. The stock had a trading volume of 553,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $33.69. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.42%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

