SWS Partners Acquires Shares of 7,380 RH (NYSE:RH)

SWS Partners acquired a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RH by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 352,456 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,771,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 288,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,204,000 after acquiring an additional 203,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,157,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,953,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,170 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RH traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $371.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,205. RH has a 12-month low of $227.00 and a 12-month high of $406.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.03 and a 200-day moving average of $293.55.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.87.

Read Our Latest Report on RH

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.