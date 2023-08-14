Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Swisscom Price Performance

Shares of SCMWY stock opened at $61.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average is $63.68. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $70.04.

Get Swisscom alerts:

About Swisscom

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.