Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Swisscom Price Performance
Shares of SCMWY stock opened at $61.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average is $63.68. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $70.04.
About Swisscom
