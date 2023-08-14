Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,226,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,716 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up 5.7% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Suncor Energy worth $69,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after acquiring an additional 273,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SU stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,982. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SU. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

