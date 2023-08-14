Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) is Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s Largest Position

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund lessened its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up about 21.3% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $14,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 48,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE SU traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $31.44. 2,445,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,503,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $37.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.