Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research raised Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,612.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Sun Communities by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,648,000. Pettee Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SUI stock opened at $125.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.69. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 68.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 202.17%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

