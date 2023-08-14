Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,700 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the July 15th total of 500,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 541.2 days.
Straumann Stock Performance
Shares of Straumann stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.75. The stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 303. Straumann has a 1 year low of $85.52 and a 1 year high of $171.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.50.
About Straumann
