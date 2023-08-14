Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,700 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the July 15th total of 500,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 541.2 days.

Straumann Stock Performance

Shares of Straumann stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.75. The stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 303. Straumann has a 1 year low of $85.52 and a 1 year high of $171.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.50.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

