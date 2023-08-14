StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Short Interest Update

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 105,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SNEX traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.76. 58,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,904. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.92. StoneX Group has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $106.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John Radziwill acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.25 per share, for a total transaction of $87,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 40,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,617.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
