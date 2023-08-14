StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $15.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on StoneCo from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded StoneCo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

STNE stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $522.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,021,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,480,000 after buying an additional 7,899,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 27.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,575 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $41,101,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter valued at $44,379,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $35,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

