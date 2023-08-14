StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 45,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

