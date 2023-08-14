StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Laidlaw lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BLPH opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.55. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bellerophon Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Life Science Opportu Puissance sold 134,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $111,569.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,076,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,778.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Bobae Kim sold 9,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $94,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Science Opportu Puissance sold 134,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $111,569.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,076,841 shares in the company, valued at $893,778.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 703,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,719. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 33,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

