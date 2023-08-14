Stifel Nicolaus Lowers SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$7.50

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$11.75 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SilverCrest Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

About SilverCrest Metals

Shares of CVE:SIL opened at C$8.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.52.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

