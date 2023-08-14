Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $160.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGT. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.32.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $129.80. 1,838,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,186,871. Target has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Target by 4.3% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

