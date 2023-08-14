Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to C$28.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SCCAF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday.
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
