Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to C$28.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SCCAF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday.

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCCAF remained flat at $19.50 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.99. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $22.84.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

