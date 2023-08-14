Steven I. Tressler Purchases 9,352 Shares of LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Stock

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) Director Steven I. Tressler bought 9,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $64,996.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 267,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,693.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LINKBANCORP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNKB traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.00. 4,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,925. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $113.68 million and a PE ratio of 34.75.

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter. LINKBANCORP had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Research analysts expect that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of LINKBANCORP from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LNKB

Institutional Trading of LINKBANCORP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LINKBANCORP by 126.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 64,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LINKBANCORP by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

About LINKBANCORP

(Get Free Report)

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.