Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) PT Raised to C$83.00 at TD Securities

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$83.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

STLJF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stella-Jones to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of STLJF stock opened at $52.40 on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average is $42.85.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

