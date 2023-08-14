Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is RB Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

RB Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 2.4% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.61. 1,629,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,353,091. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

