Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Short Interest Update

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,900 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 294,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 279,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbox Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbox Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbox Group in the third quarter worth $138,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbox Group in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbox Group during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Starbox Group during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. 0.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbox Group alerts:

Starbox Group Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ STBX traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.50. 82,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,853. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25. Starbox Group has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $46.21.

Starbox Group Company Profile

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbox Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbox Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.