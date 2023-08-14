Stantec (NYSE:STN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STN. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Stantec from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average of $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $952.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.79 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis increased its stake in Stantec by 17.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 11.2% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 67,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

