Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SWK opened at $94.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $104.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 62.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

