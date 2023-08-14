Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Sells 5,000 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Donaldson makes up 0.6% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Donaldson worth $11,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Donaldson stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.40. 98,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.17 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

