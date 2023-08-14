Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Sells 10,900 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up approximately 3.1% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $57,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.14.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.21. The stock had a trading volume of 254,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,432. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.77. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.