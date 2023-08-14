Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Short Interest Up 31.5% in July

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the July 15th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPRB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 88,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 78,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000.

Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 34,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,281. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.97. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.15.

Spruce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SPRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Research analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

