Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) were up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.42 and last traded at $46.27. Approximately 72,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 773,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.97.

SPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Sprout Social from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.20.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 10,139 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $445,000.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 480,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,106,832.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $53,194.68. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 10,139 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $445,000.71. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 480,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,106,832.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,164 shares of company stock worth $2,897,603. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 57,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

