Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVIIR opened at $0.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.29.

