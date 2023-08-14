Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,271 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Splunk by 324.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,141 shares of the software company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Splunk by 17.1% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 25,617 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 13.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 51,963 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 21.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 11.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.10. 256,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,975. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.22 and its 200-day moving average is $98.30. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.02 million. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,804.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,804.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPLK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Splunk from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.63.

About Splunk

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

