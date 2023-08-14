Spire Wealth Management Purchases 15,573 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 430.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 131.6% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 0.4 %

ACN stock opened at $309.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.