Spire Wealth Management Purchases 1,331 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 410.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,970 shares of company stock valued at $11,548,227 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,086.80.

View Our Latest Report on Booking

Booking Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,206.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,812.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,650.63. The company has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $19.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 142.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.