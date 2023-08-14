Spire Wealth Management Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 94.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,603 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW opened at $105.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $114.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.78.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

