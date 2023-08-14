Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,667 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,164 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $74.52 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.13.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.