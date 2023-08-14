Spire Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $1,095,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $831.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $867.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $716.58. The company has a market cap of $342.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

