Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1,877.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,690,000 after purchasing an additional 61,433 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,507,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,556,000 after purchasing an additional 133,703 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.00.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $427.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $441.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.27. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $468.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,057,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

