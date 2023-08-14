Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 369.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,017,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,627 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $227,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,982,000 after buying an additional 782,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $224.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.86. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,515,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,515,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,117.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,142 shares of company stock worth $42,263,799 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.