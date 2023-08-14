SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the July 15th total of 65,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

SPI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.14. 63,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,958. The company has a market cap of $34.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.45. SPI Energy has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. SPI Energy had a negative return on equity of 160.66% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $47.92 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPI. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SPI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SPI Energy by 211.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 35,276 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in SPI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of SPI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

