Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Down 37.7% in July

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the July 15th total of 167,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Sphere 3D Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ANY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 50,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,772. Sphere 3D has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $6.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 177.15% and a negative net margin of 2,349.75%. The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 103,130 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sphere 3D by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sphere 3D by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 328,746 shares in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sphere 3D to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Sphere 3D Company Profile



Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

