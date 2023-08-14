Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Down 37.7% in July

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the July 15th total of 167,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Sphere 3D Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ ANY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 50,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,772. Sphere 3D has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $6.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 177.15% and a negative net margin of 2,349.75%. The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sphere 3D to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sphere 3D
Sphere 3D Company Profile
Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sphere 3D
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Draft Kings Proves a Strong Offense is the Best Defense
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MercadoLibre’s Earnings Soar: Robust Growth Story in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.