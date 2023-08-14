SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Bought by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 219.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,321 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.92% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $26,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 44,420 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $968,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,653,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,408,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,820,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.98.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.