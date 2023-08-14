SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Position Lifted by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF makes up about 2.7% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 497.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,033.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of XME traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.84. 482,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,880. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

