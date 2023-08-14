SPDR Gold Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 211,342 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 43% compared to the typical daily volume of 147,967 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Gold Shares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% during the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,523,000 after purchasing an additional 609,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $177.06. 9,489,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,144,829. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

