SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Lifted by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.0% of Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.68. 3,516,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,106,038. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.36. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

