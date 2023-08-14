SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Bought by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,476,000 after purchasing an additional 219,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,368 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,105,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,519,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,050 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,166 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.51. 566,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,473,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.68.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

