SPC Financial Inc. Takes $2.98 Million Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XME. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth $89,840,000. Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $67,783,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,493.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 892,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,801,000 after buying an additional 836,063 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 966,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,116,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,731,000 after buying an additional 498,869 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of XME stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.20. 971,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

