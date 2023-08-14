SPC Financial Inc. Sells 594 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Marriott International by 6,107.8% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,356,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,472,000 after purchasing an additional 662,346 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR traded down $1.96 on Monday, hitting $206.55. 618,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,228. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.90 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.62. The stock has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.57.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,885.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,090 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,213. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

