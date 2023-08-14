SPC Financial Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $16,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of VV traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.25. The company had a trading volume of 35,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,745. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $210.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.87.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

