SPC Financial Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,004,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,430,000 after buying an additional 774,581 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,220 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

FV traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,075. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0451 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.