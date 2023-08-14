SPC Financial Inc. Has $131.49 Million Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 1,760.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,599,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459,518 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 15.0% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned 2.20% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $131,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 435,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000.

Shares of TFLO traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.62. 214,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,369. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

