SPC Financial Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 88,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter.

FPE traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 254,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,800. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $18.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

