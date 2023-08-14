SPC Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,847.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 994,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,787,000 after acquiring an additional 943,676 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,173,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,787,000 after acquiring an additional 908,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,412,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,566,000 after acquiring an additional 822,910 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.32. 241,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

